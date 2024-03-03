Derby County will likely be a busy side in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Rams had a disappointing 2022/23 season, as inconsistency cost them a place in the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

So, more pressure was put on the shoulders of manager Paul Warne and his team at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Derby will hope that come the end of this campaign they are once again a Championship side, given they have done their best in both transfer windows to put together a competitive squad.

Depending on what league Derby are in next season, it could decide which players the club are able to keep hold of, with midfielder Max Bird already leaving the club as he joins Bristol City, a deal already agreed in January.

So, with that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at which two players could follow Bird out of Derby this summer…

Tyrese Fornah

Derby made a very surprise move in the summer transfer window, as they agreed a deal with arch rivals Nottingham Forest to sign midfielder Tyrese Fornah.

The midfielder had been with Forest since 2018, but spent a lot of his time at the club being shipped out on loan elsewhere.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Reading, where he did feature a lot for the Royals during his season there.

Tyrese Fornah's stats per club (As it stands 29th of February, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Plymouth Argyle 44 0 3 Reading FC 37 2 2 Brighton U18 32 0 1 Derby County 21 0 1 Shrewsbury Town 19 0 0 Nottingham Forest U21 10 1 1 Casa Pia AC 5 0 0 Nottingham Forest 4 0 0 Derby County U21 2 0 1

However, it hasn’t been quite as successful with Derby, as Fornah has very much been on standby throughout the campaign. The midfielder started in most of the early games of the season but has since lost his way and is now on the fringes of the starting XI.

Fornah joined the club on a two-year contract, but given how it’s not gone so well so far, he could be someone that Derby look to move on in the summer, whether they are in the second tier or not.

Louie Sibley

Another player who could possibly be on his way out of Derby this summer is fellow midfielder Louie Sibley.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Rams’ academy and has established himself into the first team since breaking through in the 2019/20 season.

Sibley instantly became an important player for Derby, grabbing goals and assists whether that be in the Championship or League One.

But this season has been more of a struggle for the player, as he’s been used in a variety of positions and hasn’t been as regular in the starting XI as he may have liked.

The midfielder has been brought on more as a substitute than he's started in games this season, and with his contract coming to an end after this season, he could potentially be on his way out of the football club.

Of course, Derby will likely want to get the player tied down to a new contract, so he doesn’t leave for nothing.

But then they could also look at what he’s offered and decide against that and let him leave in the summer, no matter what happens in terms of their league ranking.

There is still time for contract talks to begin between the two parties, but the longer it goes on, it could become more likely that Sibley leaves Derby this summer.