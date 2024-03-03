Highlights New signings boost Sheffield Wednesday's survival hopes, including James Beadle and Ike Ugbo on loan in January.

Striker Lee Gregory likely to leave with lack of game time, 35-year-old's contract up at end of season.

Midfielder George Byers loaned to Blackpool by Sheffield Wednesday after Rohl could not guarantee playing time.

It has been a tough first season back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

The Owls made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

Four new players arrived at Hillsborough in the January transfer window, and those new additions have boosted Wednesday's survival hopes.

Sheffield Wednesday - January signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Ian Poveda Leeds United Loan Kristian Pedersen Swansea City Loan

Whatever the outcome of this season, it will likely be another busy window for the Owls in the summer as Rohl continues to shape his squad, and one player who looks certain to leave is striker Lee Gregory.

Gregory scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions last season to help Wednesday to promotion, and he began the campaign as a regular under Munoz, but he has fallen out of favour under Rohl.

The 35-year-old has made just one substitute appearance since the end of October, and he was widely expected to leave in January, but while Derby County and Mansfield Town were among those who were keen to sign him, terms could not be agreed.

Gregory has been left out of the Owls' 25-man squad list, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, his departure seems inevitable.

We looked at two other Wednesday players who could be following Gregory out of the exit door in the summer.

1 Reece James

Defender Reece James initially joined the Owls on loan from Blackpool in July 2022 before making the move permanent this summer.

James scored one goal and registered four assists in 34 appearances last season, featuring at centre-back, left-back, and in midfield.

However, like Gregory, James has struggled for game time since Rohl's arrival, and he has mainly been limited to substitute appearances under the German, with Marvin Johnson and Akin Famewo preferred ahead of him at left-back.

James was pushed further down the pecking order with the arrival of Kristian Pedersen on loan from Swansea City on deadline day, and it looks like his days at Hillsborough are numbered.

The 30-year-old has proven himself to be a more than capable performer in League One, and it would be no surprise to see him attract significant third tier interest in the summer.

2 George Byers

Midfielder George Byers joined Wednesday from Swansea in August 2021 and has become a firm fan favourite since then.

Byers played a crucial role for the Owls in their promotion-winning season last term, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions before his campaign was ended by injury in March.

The 27-year-old scored one goal and registered one assist in 22 games for Wednesday in the first half of this season, but his game time became restricted under Rohl, and he joined Blackpool on loan in January.

Rohl insisted there was no issue between him and Byers, revealing that he sanctioned his departure because he could not guarantee him minutes.

"I have a good relationship with George. We had a meeting last week and were very honest with one another which was helpful for both of us. Sometimes it's also down to a decision for the player. I tried to give my players a clear picture of where they are at the moment. Sometimes it is about 'OK, I will stay and maybe fight for my position.' At the moment we have a lot of number sixes, not everybody can be playing or part of the team. I think you have a choice. I do not promise my players something (he cannot deliver). I am honest," Rohl told The Star.

"George is a fantastic human, I like him and he works hard. But it was also his final decision to go with more guarantees to play than here. This is OK but it didn't mean I didn't want to keep him here. I told every player that if they were here after the window we fight together. This was the process. I wish him all the best for his future, of course."

The Owls will be facing a big decision on Byers' future in the summer as he could be an important player for the club in League One next season if they are relegated, but with his contract set to expire, it would be a surprise if he was offered an extension at this point.