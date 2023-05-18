Birmingham City are on the verge of a takeover to end their control by Far East ownership, but it's not seemingly all good news at St Andrew's.

The mood amongst the fanbase has definitely increased as on the eve of the club's final match of the 2022-23 season against Sheffield United last week, the club confirmed that American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner had agreed to purchase nearly 45 per cent of the club and also the ownership of their stadium.

That of course has to go through EFL approval and all the other official channels, but there is seemingly light at the end of the tunnel off the pitch - that hasn't stopped some disappointing news emerging however regarding one of the club's brightest talents.

Reports are suggesting that Jobe Bellingham is set to follow in his older brother Jude's footsteps and depart the club at the age of 17, but he isn't going to a European giant like Borussia Dortmund as he's on the verge of joining Championship rivals Sunderland.

Fabrizio Romano claims that a £3 million fee has been agreed for the teenager, whose first professional contract with Blues expires next year, and a medical will take place within the next two weeks so that Bellingham, who played 23 times in the 2022-23 season, can complete his switch to Wearside.

Who else could potentially depart Birmingham this summer though and follow Bellingham out of the door? Let's take a look at two players who may do just that.

Maxime Colin

He's spent six years as a Birmingham City player, but Colin may finally end up moving on from the club this summer.

The French defender has been a solid and reliable hand for the Blues and for a reported £3 million fee he really had to be that type of player - whilst he never contributes much in terms of goals and assists he's still a threat at both ends of the pitch.

His contract though expires with the club this summer and whilst he's left his future very open-ended, you get the feeling at the age of 31 they could get a younger and cheaper right-back or wing-back in through the door in the coming months.

George Hall

It's surely not something Birmingham would necessarily want to do, but could they cash in on TWO young talents in the same transfer window?

Just less than a year older than Bellingham, Hall is a bit further on in his development having played 30 Championship matches in the 2022-23 season and scoring twice.

His performances at a young age haven't gone unnoticed, with the likes of Leeds United, West Ham and Liverpool all linked in recent months to his services.

With a contract that has just over a year to run, Birmingham could also have to cash in on Hall as well if he doesn't want to extend his time at the club, although they'd likely get a much higher fee than they will for Bellingham.