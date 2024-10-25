Leeds United, under Daniel Farke, entered the 2024/25 Championship season with plenty of ambition, but there are some players who are simply not likely to be a part of his plans in either the long or short-term this season.

Farke, a two-time promotion winner, is tasked with restoring the club’s Premier League status after a disappointing end to last season and a play-off final defeat. Promotion to the Premier League is the priority for Leeds every season as a second tier club, but especially after finishing third in the Championship with an impressive 90 points last season, which saw them narrowly miss out on automatic promotion.

Squad overhaul has been inevitable, with high-profile departures like Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray chasing Premier League opportunities. Optimism remains high despite that, with the Whites looking to go one better.

In part, that is because, on paper at least, it appears as though they have a group of players that will be one of the favourites to go up automatically. Leeds boast a talented squad which was aided by smart recruitment, including Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, and Willy Gnonto as key figures to this season, and Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka as among the better summer signings thus far.

Leeds United - 2024/25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Isaac Schmidt FC St. Gallen Permanent Ao Tanaka Fortuna Düsseldorf Permanent Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Loan Largie Ramazani UD Almeria Permanent Jayden Bogle Sheffield United Permanent Joe Rothwell AFC Bournemouth Loan (option to buy) Alex Cairns Salford City Permanent Joe Rodon Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Josuha Guilavogui Unattached Permanent

However, there remain players too far down the pecking order wanting to go and play senior football or win game time elsewhere if they are struggling to get into Farke's plans consistently, and not every player can play their part if they are seen as back up or depth in some areas.

Here, we take a look at some of the most likely players to be seeking an exit come the January transfer window, be that on loan or permanently to find a new home and game time away from Leeds.

Joe Gelhardt

Having initially linked up with Leeds United's U-21 team after joining from Wigan Athletic, there was much excitement surrounding Joe Gelhardt, who could have been forgiven for thinking he would have a larger role with Leeds in recent years following relegation.

He may wish for a fresh start this January, as opposed to languishing within Leeds' reserves or on the fringes of the first-team with very little game time to speak of last term. Had Leeds achieved promotion through the Championship play-offs, Gelhardt’s exit from the club would surely have been accelerated. Last season, the 22-year-old was cast out of the starting picture by Farke and has every right to feel hard done by.

Gelhardt's long-term future in West Yorkshire is unclear, with his development stalling over the last couple of seasons. However, there is promise there, and the club could instead seek a loan in order to get his career back on track, with the idea of utilising him in 2025/26 instead; alternatively, they could move him on for an increased transfer fee if he impresses.

Of course, he could be used as a versatile forward, capable of playing off the right-hand flank or as a second-striker/attacking midfielder, but his place in the pecking order is incredibly far down in most forward areas, due to Leeds' strength in depth in attack. He is surely in a position where the short-term has to be regular football after seeing his development stall in recent years.

He is at a crossroads and must determine what is best for his career, especially when he is unable to consistently be a part of matchday squads, let alone come off the bench consistently.

Max Wober

For now, Max Wöber has been reintegrated into Farke's plans at Leeds, but his game time will also be vital between now and January in seeing where his future lies for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign. His situation has not been helped by injury issues at the start of this season.

However, even if he is not playing regular football, he is a useful squad player to have when fit. That said, the Austrian international defender's reputation is intact after a fairly decent spell on loan in the Bundesliga, and there remains every chance he has permanent suitors in a top-flight league somewhere by January.

There is still every chance that he leaves the club should they receive a viable transfer offer this winter. None have been forthcoming so far, but even without regular football, Wöber should be a saleable asset for Leeds. Currently, he is behind Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon in the centre-back pecking order, and Junior Firpo in the same regard at left-back.

If he is reintegrated and features well, then he could provide solid depth and cover for the rest of the year, but there is every chance he will grow unhappy at his lack of regular football, and may well be looking for a way out of West Yorkshire by the time January rolls around.

The question then becomes one of whether he is happy to be a bit-part player and not a part of Leeds' best XI, which it's hard to argue that Wöber is currently, and his lengthy injury lay-off won't have helped his chances, either. The signing of Josuha Guilavogui has also increased competition for places in the centre of defence, leaving Wöber's future in limbo.

Illan Meslier

Continuity is the key to promotion in many areas, especially for the players that took Leeds to the cusp of promotion in 2024. Despite that, Leeds clearly have an issue between the sticks with Illan Meslier, who has made high-profile errors against Portsmouth, Norwich City, and Sunderland already this season.

There is no doubt that he is one of the weaker links in the starting line-up and lacks consistency, which is something they may wish to address in January, although it would be contingent on Meslier's form continuing to be an issue for Leeds. He once had undeniable potential, but his weaknesses as Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper are becoming hard to ignore.

His biggest issue lies in his inconsistency with silly errors and also his command of the box. Despite his 6'6" frame, Meslier often hesitates when dealing with crosses, failing to dominate the air and making set-pieces and high balls more dangerous for Leeds. His shot-stopping ability, while capable of producing spectacular saves, is undermined by lapses in concentration and poor handling, which have led to avoidable goals.

Meslier’s short and medium distribution is ideal for Farke, but his longer kicking and weaker foot are other areas of concern. His inaccurate passes can disrupt Leeds' build-up play, putting his teammates under pressure and handing possession back to opponents in critical areas. He still has time to improve and get back on track, but Leeds’ defensive stability demands a more reliable and commanding presence in goal, and Meslier hasn’t consistently provided that yet.

A parting of ways is not very likely in January, but is something to consider if his form is maintained, especially with the Frenchman into the final 18 months of his contract at Elland Road. Wöber and Gelhardt are far more likely to depart, but Meslier has to be of concern for the club behind the scenes, in both the long-term as No.1 and short-term regarding their promotion ambition and whether his position is tenable.