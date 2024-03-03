Highlights Reading FC faces relegation battle with financial issues affecting player contracts and transfer market.

Femi Azeez is one of many bright sparks in a Reading side fighting relegation in League One.

The Royals were relegated back to the third tier for the first time in over 20 years last season, with their financial troubles and subsequent points deductions finally getting the better of them.

Sadly for Reading fans, these problems have continued, with the club again deducted points on three separate occasions this season, totalling to six points so far.

These financial issues also limited Reading in the summer transfer market, only being able to sign players on free transfers and loans.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

This has put them right in the thick of a relegation battle again, but Ruben Selles’ side have been getting results and there is hope that they can avoid the drop despite their points deductions.

Azeez has been a key player in their good run of form - scoring goals and creating them for his teammates - but the major worry for Reading is that his contract is up in the summer, meaning he could leave on a free.

But who else could join him?

Here we take a look at two other players who could join Femi Azeez in leaving the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the summer.

1 Jeriel Dorsett

Jeriel Dorsett has been one of many players that have emerged into the first team this season, and done very well.

The 21-year-old has come through the Royals’ academy and has had two loan moves away.

His first was in the 21/22 campaign with Rochdale, where he made 37 appearances in League Two. He then spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock but only made 11 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

But he has come back to Reading and made himself a first-team regular. Naturally a centre-back, he has been played at left-back this season. Despite playing slightly out of position, he has done extremely well, with his power and strength down the left-hand side causing right-wingers problems.

His contract is up in the summer like Azeez, so the club risks losing him on a free at the end of the season and there are certainly likely to be suitors given his emergence this term.

2 Clinton Mola

Clinton Mola is another player who could be leaving at the end of the season for nothing.

The 22-year-old joined the Royals on deadline day of the summer window, having had his contract at German side Stuttgart terminated early so he could join Reading.

He had spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, but the loan move was a disaster, as he made just four league appearances.

Whilst his form has not been amazing for Reading, he is a player that has slowly improved as the season has gone on.

Being able to play at left-back, centre-back or even in defensive midfield, Mola presents himself as a versatile option, something that has been useful for Selles.

But with his contract set to expire in the summer and the future uncertain at Reading, the utility man is another candidate to move on.