Highlights Sorba Thomas, vital to Huddersfield's success, may leave if interest from League Two side Wrexham persists.

Yuta Nakayama, plagued by injuries, faces uncertain future with Huddersfield as contract expires this summer.

Huddersfield Town could see key players depart this summer, with Nakayama's versatility potentially attracting other clubs.

Huddersfield Town find themselves in the middle of a relegation battle again this season.

The Terriers finished 18th in the table last year, surviving due to a positive end to the campaign that lifted them away from the fight at the bottom.

But it has been another difficult year for the Yorkshire outfit, with the club now on its third permanent manager of the season.

Andre Breitenreiter has recently been appointed with the task of keeping Huddersfield in the Championship, replacing Darren Moore in the dugout.

The club will be hoping to stave off the drop to League One, with positive results in recent weeks moving them up the table.

Planning will also be underway for Breitenreiter’s first summer in charge of the first team, with the new coach likely to want to put his stamp on the Huddersfield squad.

Here we look at two players that could leave John Smith’s Stadium this summer…

Sorba Thomas

Sorba Thomas has been a standout figure for Huddersfield this season, contributing the most goals and assists of anyone in the squad.

The 24-year-old has been key to the team staying outside of the bottom three in what has otherwise been a very difficult campaign.

The Welshman has earned plaudits for his performances for the Championship side, and has a contract with the Terriers until the summer of 2026.

So, while there is no immediate need to sell this summer, he may still end up departing the Yorkshire side.

It was reported earlier this campaign that League Two side Wrexham have an interest in the Wales international.

2 Players that could leave Huddersfield Town this summer Signed Contract expiration Sorba Thomas 2021 2026 Yuta Nakayama 2022 2024

The fourth tier side has been investing in improving their squad in a bid to climb the English football pyramid, seeking to achieve back-to-back promotions this year to go from the National League to League One.

Perhaps if promotion is secured then they will make a play to try and sign Thomas from the Championship.

It would be a sign of their ambition, and it could be an attractive enough proposition to convince the forward to make the switch.

It’s certainly one to keep an eye on through the summer, and it wouldn’t come as any kind of surprise if other clubs also show interest given his performances this season.

Yuta Nakayama

Nakayama arrived in the summer of 2022 with expectation that he could have a big impact at Huddersfield.

However, his first campaign in English football didn’t go to plan, as the Japanese international made just 14 appearances for the Terriers due to significant injury issues (all stats from Fbref).

His second season has fared better, but his contract with Huddersfield is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

There is no option to trigger an automatic 12-month extension, meaning he could walk away from the club for nothing this summer.

The 27-year-old has been a regular in the side this year, proving to be a versatile figure with appearances at centre-back and left-back.

But his future could be away from the club if no agreement is reached on a new deal before the summer.