It promises to be an exciting end to the season for Barnsley, as they look to win promotion back to the Championship under the guidance of Neill Collins.

After suffering play-off final heartbreak at Wembley in the previous campaign, and then losing boss Michael Duff in the summer, it’s fair to say the Tykes didn’t have the best preparation for this season.

However, the group have pulled together, and Collins has got them competing well in League One, which is once again proving to be a highly competitive division.

With Barnsley in the mix to go up, planning for the upcoming summer window has been difficult for the recruitment team at Oakwell, who will no doubt be drawing up two potential scenarios depending on what league the side are in.

But, regardless of whether they win promotion, retaining Devante Cole is going to be difficult, with the top scorer out of contract in the summer, and his form already attracting admirers.

And, here we look at TWO other players who could follow the 28-year-old out of the door…

1 Herbie Kane

Unfortunately for Barnsley, influential midfielder Herbie Kane is another who sees his deal with the club expire in the coming months, which means they face a real battle to keep him at the club.

Like Cole, the 25-year-old seems to have benefited from the appointment of Collins, as he has taken his game up a level this season - adding goals and assists for the Yorkshire side.

That is an excellent return for a midfielder, and it gives an insight into the type of player that Kane is, as he boasts superb technical ability, which should mean he is capable of playing at a higher level.

Obviously, as a free agent, Kane is going to have the ultimate say in where his future lies, and even though he will have loved this season with Barnsley, he is likely to have other offers on the table. But, he will also recognise that he is at a club where he is an important figure, and if Collins’ men are a Championship side, he may be open to extending his stay.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but the only focus for Kane right now will be on helping the side to promotion before deciding his future.

Barnsley Players Out of Contract in 2024 (Source: Transfermarkt) Herbie Kane Devante Cole Jordan Williams Nicky Cadden Robbie Cundy Matty Wolfe Aiden Marsh Ben Killip (club has 12 month option)

2 Luca Connell

Pleasingly for the Tykes, Luca Connell isn’t out of contract in the summer, so he will command a fee if he is to depart, which can’t be ruled out.

The 22-year-old was one of the outstanding players in League One last season, impressing with his excellent left-foot and the intensity in which he played.

The current season hasn’t gone as well, purely because he hasn’t played the same number of games due to injury, but Connell is still a player with enormous potential, and he is sure to have suitors at a higher level.

Given his age, the former Celtic man will be viewed as a player with huge potential, and you would expect Barnsley’s resolve to be tested in the summer, especially if they remain in the third tier.

The club have shown over the years they will cash in on their prized assets to reinvest in the team, and Connell is undoubtedly one of their biggest assets right now.