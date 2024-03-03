Highlights Che Adams set to lead Scotland at Euro 2024, may leave Southampton as contract ends this summer.

Kyle Walker-Peters attracting interest from top clubs due to stellar performances at Southampton.

Joe Aribo struggling for game time at Southampton, could seek a move over the summer months.

Southampton striker Che Adams has a busy summer ahead.

He's set to lead the line for Scotland at Euro 2024, and he will likely play as a free agent as his contract runs out at St Mary's this summer.

After being linked with a move to Everton and Wolves last summer, Adams remained on the South Coast, and he forms an important part of their promotion bid this season.

The Nottingham Post also reported that Nottingham Forest were interested in taking the striker last month. However, this move did not materialise.

With a contract that expires in the summer and Premier League clubs showing interest in past windows, it does feel as though Adams could leave at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are two players who could follow him through the exit door.

1 Kyle Walker-Peters

Right-backs seem to be thriving in the modern game, and it's no different for Kyle Walker-Peters at Southampton.

Since signing for £12 million from Tottenham in 2020, the Saints defender has been a vital cog in the team and has even earned two England caps during his time on the South Coast.

Walker-Peters is reportedly attracting interest from top Premier League clubs.

Most notably, former club Spurs are said to have inserted a £30m buyback clause on him and the Daily Express understands that they might exercise that clause over the summer.

West Ham are another club interested, and talkSPORT reported that the Hammers were keeping tabs on him before the January transfer window, so they may move for him in the summer.

Last month, talkSPORT's Alex Crooks reported Walker-Peters wanted a move away in the summer, and that Manchester United and Chelsea were also among the clubs interested.

With just a year left on his contract after this summer, Saints may have to consider significant bids for him and it appears there will be a queue for his signature.

However, Martin insists he wants to keep both he and Adams.

In January, he told the Southern Daily Echo: "I love working with the players so much, so I want to keep them all. What they have given us and where they have come from is beautiful.

"They are so open and always have ideas – Che is a big part of that and Kyle is a huge part of that. They are both very happy, I believe."

2 Joe Aribo

When both James Ward-Prowse and Roméo Lavia left Southampton for West Ham and Chelsea at the start of the season, Joe Aribo was expected to get a lot of game time but that hasn't really come to fruition.

He missed a month after being on AFCON duty with Nigeria, but he has come back in a similar place to when he left – struggling to get in the team.

Will Smallbone, Flynn Downes, Stuart Armstrong, and Shea Charles all appear to be in front of Aribo in Martin's pecking order.

Add to that Joe Rothwell, who came in on loan from Bournemouth in January as a replacement for Carlos Alcaraz as the Argentine went on loan to Juventus.

It is a puzzling development because Aribo came with high expectations when the club signed him from Rangers in 2022.

He scored in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt and played plenty of minutes in the Premier League last season.

This season has been more frustrating for him and due to this, he could seek a move over the summer months.