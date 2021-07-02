2 players who could follow Alex Mowatt to West Brom as agreement is sealed

Following the expiration of his contract on June 30, Alex Mowatt has joined Valerien Ismael in swapping Yorkshire for the West Midlands, as they both completed their respective moves to West Bromwich Albion.

Mowatt once again shone in a Barnsley shirt during the 2020/21 campaign and subsequently emerged as Ismael’s primary target upon arrival.

It would be no real surprise to see the 45-year-old to try his luck at his former club again. The Tykes possess a comparatively young squad, full of players who showed their quality during the 2020/21 campaign.

Here, we take a look at two players who could follow Alex Mowatt to West Brom over the next few weeks of the transfer window….

Callum Styles

One player who particularly flourished under Ismael was 21-year-old Callum Styles.

Primarily a central midfielder, Styles operated as a left wing-back under the Frenchman’s guidance and became one of the division’s brightest sparks.

Styles started 40 league games for The Tykes in a season where they surpassed every expectation of them.

25 questions about West Brom legends from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Tony Brown made over 500 league appearances True False

As well as having the energy and fitness levels that Ismael requires, Styles is a technically gifted footballer who has the ability to create chances from deep for his teammates.

Stepping into an unfamiliar role and performing the way he has done shows a real level of maturity, and should be a player that Ismael would consider.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Liverpool’s Taiwo Awoniyi spent last season with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, scoring five times and providing a further two assists in 16 starts.

The 23-year-old is expected to depart The Reds this summer, with Goal reporting that West Brom and Fulham have joined a whole host of clubs keen, and stated that the Premier League club are looking for £8 million.

The forward, who has now spent the last six seasons on loans in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, has certainly proved himself and should a Championship side manage to secure his services, then he could really become one of the signings of the window.

Awoniyi has the desire to press and work hard for his team, whilst also continually scoring goals at each club he has found himself at – two big indicators that he would work well in a team led by Valerien Ismael.