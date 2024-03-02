Highlights New owner Shilen Patel signals exciting era for West Brom, aiming for Premier League promotion under Corberan's leadership.

Corberan previously restricted in market, but now with Patel's support, fans hopeful for successful squad changes and exits.

Griffiths may seek permanent exit as backup in goal, while Kipre's standout performance attracts top-flight interest with expiring deal.

West Brom are hoping for an exciting new era under US businessman Shilen Patel.

Carlos Corberan has done an outstanding job with the Baggies since he succeeded Steve Bruce and the aim this season is to win promotion to the Premier League.

However, even if they do fall short this time around, fans will believe that the Spaniard is the right man to bring success to The Hawthorns.

The ex-Huddersfield Town boss was constantly restricted in terms of what he could do in the market previously, as former owner Guochuan Lai didn’t give him the support he would’ve hoped for.

Now, that should change, and it will be interesting to see how the first window under Patel plays out in the summer.

There will be more excitement around the incomings, but Corberan will also know that departures are necessary to keep a balanced squad.

The versatile Adam Reach is one expected to be on the move in the summer as his deal expires, and here we look at TWO others who could also depart The Hawthorns…

Josh Griffiths

The 22-year-old is highly-rated by the Baggies but the form of Alex Palmer in goal means that Griffiths has barely had a chance this season. And, in truth, that’s unlikely to change moving forward.

Therefore, whilst Albion would like to keep Griffiths around as a backup, the reality is that he will surely feel he needs to move on as he prepares for a critical period in his career.

A loan would normally be the best solution, and he has had spells with Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth over the years.

Josh Griffiths loan spells - as per Transfermarkt Season Team League Appearances (all comps) Clean Sheets 2020/21 Cheltenham Town (Loan) League Two 50 23 2021/22 Lincoln City (Loan) League One 35 2 2022/23 Portsmouth (Loan) League One 28 8

However, with his deal expiring in the summer of 2025, it would make no sense to loan Griffiths out unless he agrees a new contract, which could be tough if the stopper doesn’t see a pathway to the first-team.

So, a permanent exit could be on the cards, and it’s something the keeper may push for as he looks to get his career going. It's a shame for Albion, but they will be able to get a decent fee for Griffiths - with Premier League clubs linked last summer - so it could be good business.

Cedric Kipre

There have been many standout performers for Corberan’s side this season, and centre-back Cedric Kipre is certainly one that deserves a mention.

He has been a commanding figure at the back, with his power and no-nonsense style making him a firm favourite among the supporters.

But, unfortunately for Albion, his deal is expiring this summer, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously confirmed that there is top-flight interest in Kipre.

The takeover does give West Brom more chance of keeping the defender, whilst promotion would obviously be another key factor.

Yet, there’s a very real chance that the former Wigan man is on the move in the summer, and he could be a player in demand, and the prospect of picking Kipre up on a free transfer would make him a real coup for clubs later this year.