2 players who Charlton Athletic could try sign on loan from the Premier League in January that’d fit in perfectly

Charlton Athletic look set to be promotion challengers this season in Sky Bet League One and fans will be hoping that they remain there or thereabouts for the rest of the season.

The squad Lee Bowyer managed to fling together in the final days of the summer transfer window appears to have plenty of quality about it, and with January just over two weeks away, he’ll soon be able to add further if he so wishes.

With that in mind, we’re taking a look at two Premier League based players that might be worth looking at on a loan basis…

Liam Millar

In his early 20s, Millar is now at a point in his career where he’ll want to start really upping the level of football he is getting at a senior plane.

He’s rapid with and without the ball and offers versatility in the final third in being able to go down the flank or through the middle.

Lee Bowyer might like to add a few more attacking wide players in the January window, with Alfie Doughty’s injury largely limiting what he can do on the flanks – we’ve often seen his full-backs being asked to provide width in a diamond formation.

Jimmy Dunne

Dunne is a big presence at centre-half and this is another area Bowyer might want to add one more option to in the transfer window.

The Addicks have not had much luck at centre-back with injuries. Jason Pearce has only just returned whilst Ryan Inniss, after an impressive start, has been out for a while and Akin Famewo is back on the sidelines for a couple of months having only just returned himself.

We’ve seen Darren Pratley and Chris Gunter fill in there because of these issues, and Bowyer might want to get something a bit more orthodox.

Dunne is a player with League One experience after a loan at Fleetwood and he’s not getting a look in much at Burnley this season.