2 players West Brom may look to sell or loan out in the January transfer window

West Brom have a strong squad, as showcased by the fact they are challenging at the top end of the Championship table and are able to rotate their squad without much ill effect.

However, it is a squad that certainly contains a large number of players right now – and some will need to make way in January, either on a permanent or short-term basis.

Some players have yet to get a single minute of action this campaign, while others have fallen completely out of favour with the Baggies and a move would be a smart idea in the winter window.

Who then, should depart the club in January?

Have West Brom had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Sheffield United? Higher Lower

Kenneth Zohore

The most obvious answer on the board – but the one which does need handling quickly – is Kenneth Zohore.

The striker will likely struggle to feature again for West Brom, as he has dropped drastically down the pecking order.

The attacker then will need to search for pastures new then the winter window opens its doors. He has a wealth of experience under his belt and could certainly do a job for somebody somewhere – but, with the current options the Baggies have, there is no chance of a breakthrough into the first-team for Zohore anytime soon.

His future then will lie elsewhere and while Valerien Ismael would most likely like to see the striker moved on permanently in January, if they can sort out even a loan until the end of the season for the attacker, then at least the player would be able to get some action and he would be off the books at the Hawthorns.

Alex Palmer

The 25-year-old has looked a solid goalkeeper when given the chance so far in his career but he hasn’t been given much of a chance with West Brom and that is not likely to change anytime soon.

With Sam Johnstone the current number one shot-stopper at the side, it will be hard for Palmer to even get a look in at the Hawthorns.

Instead, he would be best served finding a short-term fix in the winter transfer window.

Anyone on the hunt for a good goalkeeper would be boosted by the addition of Palmer. He was solid for Lincoln City last season, as they sealed a play-off spot with him inbetween the sticks. Before that, he was a mainstay in the Plymouth side as they finished third in League Two.

It’s a shame then, that such a talented goalkeeper has had to sit out on the sidelines for so long already. When the winter window opens then, he should find a club where he can get regular action again – albeit on a short-term basis, as West Brom are unlikely to want to let him leave on a permanent basis.