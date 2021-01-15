2 players we could see leave Stoke City by the end of the month and why

Stoke City have had a very productive January transfer window so far, with Rabbi Matondo and Jack Clarke two high-profile additions for the club.

Boss Michael O’Neill will be grateful to the owners for the support he has been given in the window, as he looks to take the Potters back to the Premier League.

However, whilst he may want another one or two deals done, the former Northern Ireland chief will also be aware that he needs to let players go, to balance the books and the squad.

Here we look at TWO players who could seal moves away before the deadline…

Tom Ince

The 28-year-old has struggled for game time recently, so the arrivals of Matondo and Clarke mean he is highly unlikely to feature for Stoke moving forward.

Therefore, a move away would suit all parties. For whatever reason, things just haven’t worked out for Ince in Staffordshire, and a switch this month, even on loan, could allow him to play regularly as he tries to rediscover his best form.

Getting him off the wage bill has to be a priority for Stoke this month, and there is believed to be interest from abroad in the former Derby man.

James McClean

The Irishman has been a useful player to Stoke this season, however he has understandably angered the club after breaching covid-19 regulations, with Stoke suspending him because of it.

This latest issue may convince O’Neill to move McClean on this month, particularly as they are well-stocked for options out wide given the recent additions.

