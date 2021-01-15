2 players we could see leave Sheffield Wednesday by the end of the month and why

Sheffield Wednesday have had a promising few weeks under caretaker Neil Thompson, with the side recording three successive victories in all competitions.

Whilst the win at Exeter in the FA Cup was impressive given the circumstances, picking up six points from two games in the Championship was much more important.

That moved the Owls out of the relegation zone, although everyone at the club recognises more works need to be done.

A busy transfer window will be needed, with fans hoping for several incomings. As well as that though, there could be a few departures on the cards.

Here we look at TWO players who may secure an exit from Hillsborough before the deadline…

Josh Windass

There’s no denying that the Yorkshire side will want to keep hold of Windass, but that may not be possible with West Brom thought to be interested in the attacker.

Premier League football is going to tempt the former Rangers man, and if a suitable fee is put forward, it could give the new boss more freedom in the market.

Losing Windass would be a blow though, as he has been a standout performer in a forgettable campaign on the whole.

Jordan Rhodes

One player Wednesday may not be too fussed about selling is Jordan Rhodes.

It hasn’t happened once again for the striker this season, and Jack Marriott’s return to Hillsborough means they have a natural goal-poacher in the ranks.

So, Rhodes may benefit from a move elsewhere, and there has been interest in the Scotland international, who is only 30-years-old.