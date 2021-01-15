2 players we could see leave Rotherham United by the end of the month and why

Rotherham United will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in the Championship, starting this weekend.

The Millers are set to take on relegation-threatened rivals Derby County on Saturday, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

Paul Warne’s side are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves three points adrift of safety after their opening 20 matches of this year’s campaign.

It could be an interesting January transfer window ahead for Rotherham United, as they look to potentially add new faces to their first-team squad before the deadline.

But for that to happen, some players might need to depart to free up space on the club’s wage bill.

We take a look at TWO players that we could see leave Rotherham United by the end of the month.

Curtis Tilt

Tilt only signed for Rotherham in January 2020, but has struggled for consistent game time in Paul Warne’s side this season.

The defender made 13 appearances for Wigan Athletic this season whilst on loan with the Latics, but has recently returned to the New York Stadium.

He was an unused substitute in their recent match against Everton in the Third Round of the FA Cup, and with the Millers reportedly looking to sign Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay, that could hint that Tilt will be pushed further down the pecking order in Paul Warne’s plans.

Josh Vickers

Vickers arrived at the New York Stadium in November on a short-term deal, but it seems highly unlikely that he’ll feature anytime soon for the Millers in the Championship.

The goalkeeper had previously been on the books with Lincoln City, but is behind both Viktor Johansson and Jamal Blackman in the pecking order in Paul Warne’s plans.

Therefore, a potential loan move should be considered by Rotherham, as it seems as though it could be a wasted move for both parties if Vickers is to be left out of the matchday squad this season.