2 players we could see leave Norwich City by the end of the month and why

It’s been a good season so far for Norwich City with the Yellows top of the Championship tree and looking to get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Canaries certainly look strong at the moment and so, of course, with that in mind, they’ll be hoping to get through the January window without losing any key players.

One man is getting linked with a move away considerably, though, whilst another fringe player could well be better off leaving as soon as possible.

Here, then, we’re taking a look at two players that could exit Carrow Road before the end of the month…

Moritz Leitner

There’s been little seen of Leitner for the last year or so with Daniel Farke evidently feeling that the player is no longer part of his plans.

With that said, Nick Mashiter has recently revealed quotes from the player saying that his agent is looking for a new club for him – though he’ll remain professional in the meantime.

Certainly, if the right move is found this month it’d be no surprise to see him leave.

Emi Buendia

Buendia is a player with obvious quality and the rumours continue to swirl over the Argentine.

Sky expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed to AFTV that the Gunners have been in contact with the player’s agent over his potential availability this month, though no concrete offer has been put to Norwich as yet.

That said, the Canaries will likely want the deadline to come and go as quickly as possible.