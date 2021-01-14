2 players we could see leave Middlesbrough by the end of the month and why

It’s could be an important transfer window for Middlesbrough.

With Neil Warnock’s side looking to mount a push for the play-off places during the second half of the season, bringing the right players in could be key to their hopes of doing that.

However, it also seems as though there could be some players who will be making their departure from The Riverside Stadium this month, as the squad makes room for those potential new arrivals.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two players who could be set to leave Middlesbrough during the current transfer window, and the reasons behind their potential departures.

Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga hasn’t quite hit the heights of his previous campaign for ‘Boro this season, netting just four league goals in 20 Championship outings this season.

His contract with ‘Boro is set to expire at the end of this season, at which point he could leave the club for free, and it now seems as though the club are ready to cut their losses on the striker now, rather than lose him for nothing in a few months time.

According an update from The Daily Mirror’s Live Transfer Blog (14/01, 11:25AM), ‘Boro could now cash in on the striker this month, with several fellow Championship sides reportedly keen on the 28-year-old, who is also said to be the subject of lucrative interest from Turkey.

Marcus Tavernier

Another Middlesbrough player who is seemingly attracting interest during the January transfer window, is Marcus Tavernier.

According to reports from TEAMTalk, ‘Boro have already knocked back enquiries from Everton, Wolves and Leicester, while Leeds are also said to be monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

Unlike with Assombalonga, Tavernier has plenty of time remaining on his ‘Boro contract, but if a particularly sizeable bid were to come in for the 21-year-old, then you wonder whether the North East club may be tempted to sell, given the financial challenges many clubs at this level are facing right now.