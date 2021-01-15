2 players we could see leave Ipswich Town by the end of the month and why

Ipswich Town have an important month ahead, as they have to balance the management of their squad and also getting results on the pitch.

Pressure is mounting on manager Paul Lambert and reports have emerged on an apparent dressing room mutiny facing the Scot – claims that he has moved to deny.

Lambert has been under a lot of scrutiny from supporters for a while, but chairman Marcus Evans has continued to back him – he will want to see better results though this month.

Fresh faces may need to be added with Preston midfielder Josh Harrop linked, but Lambert may need to move a few faces on because League One clubs now have to deal with a salary cap introduced this season.

Let’s look at two Tractor Boys who could depart Portman Road by the end of the month.

Freddie Sears

Considered a long-serving Ipswich player now he’s been at the club for six years, Sears’ time in Suffolk could be coming to an end very shortly.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a return to former club Colchester United – although their manager has said that it won’t be happening this month.

That isn’t to say that it won’t happen at the end of the season, but with Sears currently on the sidelines and with just one goal to his name in the current campaign, he could be seen as not having the quality required to go any further with Ipswich.

And when you consider the rumours linking Harrop – who can play on the left of a three-man attack cutting inside which is where Sears has been playing this season – to the Tractor Boys, then the former West Ham man leaving in January would make a bit of sense.

Janoi Donacien

The defender has been made available for loan by Lambert and has attracted interest from both Colchester and Accrington Stanley, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game-time this season, making just three appearances with none of them coming in the league, and despite being able to play all across the defence he has fallen far down the pecking order.

It would be a major shock were the St Lucian still an Ipswich player by the end of the month, and he really needs to find a move before his career stagnates.