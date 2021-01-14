2 players we could see leave Derby County by the end of the month and why

Things have been going splendidly well for Derby County in the last month, and although they remain in the relegation zone, Wayne Rooney has transformed the team from the one that was struggling under Phillip Cocu.

But another dark cloud is hanging over Pride Park, as despite positive reports of Derventio Holdings’ takeover earlier in the week, the threat of administration is looming if the deal doesn’t go through very soon.

Rams players haven’t been paid their full December wages yet and it’s likely they won’t until the consortium led by Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled signs the paperwork to take charge of the club – considering how protracted the saga has become there’s every reason to be negative if you’re a Derby fan.

There are reports that Derby may even have to sell a player or two to pay this month’s wages – so with that in mind let’s look at two County stars who may depart this month.

Louie Sibley

The Sun have reported that County have made contact with other clubs regarding the availability of young stars Sibley and Jason Knight due to their current financial situation.

If Derby had to lose one of them right now, you’d probably have to say they’d rather take the money for Sibley.

Whilst the 19-year-old still has a lot of time to fulfil his potential, Sibley hasn’t had the same impact in the first-team as he did in his breakthrough last season, whilst Knight has been a regular starter and contributed in both goals and assists.

If a Premier League club can stump up a decent fee, then we could see Sibley in different colours should the Sheikh not find his pen to sign off on the takeover.

Kaide Gordon

The highly-rated 16-year-old made his first-team debut for the Rams in the 4-0 drubbing of Birmingham last month, grabbing headlines and also helped fire-up the rumour mill.

The teenage forward has grabbed three goals in five under-18 Premier League games this season and his emergence has attracted reported interest from giants of football such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

If Derby don’t want to lose any current first-team stars in these uncertain times, then they may be better off cashing in on a starlet instead – and a sanctioned sale of Gordon would help pay a bit of the wages if needed – but it still would likely not go down well with fans.