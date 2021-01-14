2 players we could see leave Cardiff City by the end of the month and why

Cardiff City have had a frustrating season so far, with Neil Harris’ currently languishing in the bottom half of the Championship.

There’s no doubting that challenging for the play-offs was the aim before the campaign began, so the boss is under pressure from the support given the way results have gone.

Harris will surely hope to strengthen his squad in the coming weeks, although he may have to shift players on as well.

Whilst the focus may be on incomings, we look at TWO players who could leave the Welsh outfit before the deadline passes…

Greg Cunningham

The left-back is second choice for Cardiff, with Joe Bennett generally impressing ahead of Cunningham for the Bluebirds.

Even though Harris wouldn’t want to lose a reliable backup, the reality is that the 29-year-old holds the cards this month. He is out of contract in the summer, so if no new deal is agreed, this is the last chance to get a fee for Cunningham.

Sheffield Wednesday are linked with the player, and a move could be on the cards if a suitable offer is put forward.

Quiz: Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

Gavin Whyte

The Northern Irish international is another who is on the fringes, and he hasn’t actually played a minute in the past four games, with most of his seven appearances coming from the bench this season.

Therefore, he would welcome the chance to get regular minutes elsewhere, and a host of clubs are thought to be monitoring the direct winger.

It could be a case of Cardiff waiting until they get in reinforcements of their own, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did depart this month.