2 players we could see leave Bristol City by the end of the month and why

It looks as though it could be a quiet January transfer window for Bristol City, with recent reports suggesting they’re unlikely to spend any money unless it is to replace a departing player.

That may frustrate the Ashton Gate faithful given that their play-off aspirations have been hamstrung by injury issues this term.

So with any incomings seemingly reliant on outgoings, we’ve outlined two players we could see leave Bristol City by the end of the month and why…

Famara Diedhiou

The striker showcased his qualities in the FA Cup third round win against Portsmouth on Sunday and highlighted just why many fans are concerned about a potential exit.

Diedhiou’s current deal is set to expire in the summer and he is yet to agree a new contract, despite suggestions from Dean Holden that negotiations are ongoing.

If such a deal cannot be agreed before the end of the month then it would not be a huge surprise to see City look to cash in rather than lose him for nothing in the summer and it seems he may not be short of suitors.

European clubs were linked with a move in the previous window, while Middlesbrough are understood to have made an enquiry this month.

You feel it would be a mistake for the Robins to let their 2019/20 Player of the Season leave this month but their hand may be forced if negotiations with his representatives don’t make any progress soon.

Owura Edwards

The young winger has been recalled from his loan at Grimsby Town, having impressed in what was his first taste of senior football, but it seems City don’t have plans for him to be part of Holden’s first-team squad just yet.

The Bristol Post has reported that Edwards is likely to be sent out on loan again before the end of January, while it is understood there is significant interest in him.

Having scored once and provided five assists while on loan with the League Two side, the Robins may feel that a temporary move higher up the EFL pyramid is the best thing for his development right now.