2 players we could see leave Bolton Wanderers by the end of the month and why

After a summer of mass changes, Bolton Wanderers aren’t finding life in the fourth tier of English football quite how they would’ve liked.

Ian Evatt was poached from Barrow to oversee a new footballing philosophy at the UniBol, bringing in a hatful of new players and letting go of some of the big earners still on the books.

A big squad turnover usually means it takes time for a team to settle, and there’s no more proof needed than the Trotters, who sit in 17th place in League Two.

It’s not an ideal position to be in, but the additions of Kieran Lee and Declan John may prove vital to a charge up the table in the second half of the season – and they should both provide Eoin Doyle with a mass amount of chances.

Evatt wants to do more business but has suggested that players may need to leave the club to make that happen – let’s look at two potential Wanderers departures this month.

Billy Crellin

Crellin looks likely to be the first casualty as Evatt looks to create wage space for new additions – but it would be a simple termination of his loan with Fleetwood.

The 20-year-old arrived at Bolton with a lofty reputation at his parent club, and the fact he’s also an England youth international played a big part in Evatt bringing him to the club.

But the signs were there from early that Crellin may not have been ready to start for such a big club with a lot of weight on his shoulders as he made a lot of mistakes, which prompted a public scalding by Evatt.

With Matt Gilks now the undisputed number one goalkeeper until Evatt can bring a new one in, there is seemingly no point in Crellin being at Wanderers for much longer, and he’s reportedly in-talks with Fleetwood about returning to the club, which would probably be best for all parties.

Brandon Comley

A summer signing from Colchester, Comley was expected to be a regular first-teamer at Wanderers, but he’s only started five league games this season – all of them coming in the first seven fixtures.

The 25-year-old has spent the majority of the campaign since on the bench, and with the arrival of Kieran Lee this week, Comley will be pushed further down the pecking order.

It would be no surprise to see him seek a move this month as he’s so out of favour, and perhaps he will be looking for somewhere closer to home in London to save his season.