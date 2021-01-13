2 players we could see leave Barnsley by the end of this month and why

It could be a busy January transfer window for Barnsley.

As well as players coming in to Oakwell to strengthen Valerien Ismael’s side, there is also the possibility that certain members of the Tykes squad could be on their way out.

Indeed, there have reports to suggest that interest in certain members of Barnsley’s side are growing, which is perhaps not surprising given their impressive recent form.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two players who could be set to leave Barnsley during the current transfer window, and the reasons for their possible departures.

Alex Mowatt

One player who looks to be attracting interest this month, is Alex Mowatt.

The central midfielder has been a key man for Barnsley in recent seasons, but reports have now claimed that two Championship clubs have made bids for Mowatt, with the Tykes said to be holding out for a fee of around £1.2million.

That is a valuation some clubs at this level ought to be able to meet, and with Mowatt’s contract at Oakwell set to expire at the end of this season, it could be better for Barnsley to let him go now for a fee, rather than risk losing an influential individual for nothing in the summer.

Are these 15 Barnsley facts genuine or not?

1 of 15 Barnsley were formed before 1890? True False

Callum Styles

Another Barnsley player who is perhaps not surprisingly attracting interest from elsewhere this month, is Callum Styles.

The young attacker has been in impressive form this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 19 league appearances this season, seemingly attracting attention elsewhere.

According to reports from the Yorkshire Post, several Championship sides – including Brentford – are keen on a deal for the 20-year-old, who could well be tempted on a move elsewhere, if it gives him the opportunity to push for promotion to the Premier League.