2 players we could see follow Jimmy Dunne to QPR over the next few weeks

After last season’s ninth-place finish, QPR will be aspiring to break into the much-desired play-offs come May next year.

The R’s have been one of the busier clubs this transfer window, with Mark Warburton adding nine new players to his squad.

Each arrival is an interesting new addition, as QPR embark on an important year of Championship football. Fans are set to return to stadia ahead of the upcoming campaign – an exciting prospect for fans and players alike.

Signing number nine was Burnley’s Jimmy Dunne, but with the West London club still engaging in transfer business, we have picked out two more players that could join QPR this summer.

Moses Odubajo

The former Brentford right-back was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, and according to West London Sport, The R’s are closing in on his signature.

The right-back, who is reportedly being monitored because of his ability to also operate at left-back, is someone who poses an attacking threat from a deeper position. Odubajo has the pace and power to cause opposition defences real problems, whilst having the defensive capabilities required when called upon.

The 27-year-old does not have the best injury record of late, but he could be gambled on – it would be a big risk but a highly-rewarding one.

Josh Windass

Despite Darren Moore’s adamant stance on not selling their best players, QPR still find themselves with a chance of securing the Sheffield Wednesday frontman.

Windass was a standout performer during The Owls’ relegation to League One, netting nine times and assisting a further six in 41 appearances.

His quick, intelligent movement, coupled with his ability to score goals, make him a player who is deservedly attracting Championship interest.

According to The Athletic, in a report that surfaced two weeks ago, QPR were named as one of the sides in pursuit of the striker. However, Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chanisri, values Windass at nearer £5 million (The Sun on Sunday, 27.06.21, pg. 61).