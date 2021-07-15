2 players we could see follow Corry Evans to Sunderland over the next few weeks

Sunderland have completed their second signing of the summer with Corry Evans putting pen to paper at the Stadium of Light.

Evans was let go by Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to an eight-year spell at Ewood Park.

Evans, who made over 200 appearances for the club, has now dropped down a division to join Sunderland, penning a two-year deal with the club holding the option of a third.

The 65-time Northern Ireland international adds experience to the midfield ranks, after Grant Leadbitter and Max Power were both released at the end of last season.

Who else might be set to follow Evans to the Stadium of Light over the next few weeks, though? As Johnson looks to add even more faces to his squad, we take a look at a couple who could join…

Hayden Coulson

According to Gazette Live, Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson is wanted by Sunderland on loan for the forthcoming season.

Coulson enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign at the Riverside in 2019/20, winning the Young Player of the Year award.

But last season, he made only 17 appearances in the Championship and could now be set for a loan move away from the club.

Sunderland need to add depth at left-back, after the club bid farewell to both Denver Hume and Callum McFadzean at the end of last season.

Callum Doyle

Another player who could be set to arrive on loan is Manchester City defender Callum Doyle.

Doyle played an integral part in helping City lift the Premier League 2 title last season, and the 17-year-old could now be set for an extended move away.

According to Manchester Evening News, City have held discussions with Sunderland over a potential two-year deal for the left-sided defender, who can operate as a centre-half or at left-back.