2 players that could leave Wigan Athletic next month

Wigan Athletic will be looking to back up the promising performance that they produced in their recent clash with Millwall by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sheffield United on December 19th.

The Latics managed to seal a point at The Den last weekend as Will Keane’s effort was cancelled out by a strike from Zian Flemming.

Having been handed over the reins at Wigan earlier this month, it will be interesting to see whether Kolo Toure decides to sign some fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window.

Toure may also need to make some decisions regarding the futures of existing members of the club’s squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players who could potentially leave Wigan next month.

Gwion Edwards

After being deployed as a substitute in 21 of the 30 league games that he participated in last season, Gwion Edwards would have been hoping to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven during the opening stages of the current campaign.

However, due to an injury that he sustained in pre-season, Edwards had to wait until November to make his first league appearance of the season.

Having been forced to watch on from the bench in three of the club’s last four league games, Edwards will need to prove his worth to Toure in order to remain in the Ivorian’s plans for the future.

If the winger is not given the chance to showcase his talent in Wigan’s upcoming clashes with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, he may have to secure a move away from the Championship side in January in order to get the game-time he needs to regain his confidence following a spell on the sidelines.

Ashley Fletcher

Signed on a season-long loan deal from Watford earlier this year, Ashley Fletcher has yet to make a positive impression for Wigan in the Championship.

When you consider that the 27-year-old has been limited to just six substitute appearances at this level in the current term due to the presence of Keane, Josh Magennis and Nathan Broadhead, there is a possibility that he could be recalled by his parent-club next month.

Although Fletcher is unlikely to feature for Watford if he returns to Vicarage Road, Slaven Bilic’s side could send the forward to another team in January who will be able to guarantee him a starting role for the remainder of the campaign.