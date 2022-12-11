2 players that could leave Watford next month

Watford will be looking to get their Championship season back underway with a positive result later today.

The Hornets welcome Hull City to Vicarage Road for a Sunday 3PM kick-off in what promises to be a decent matchup, with both sides surely fit and firing after the international break.

Putting the match aside for the moment, though, the Hornets must surely be thinking about how they can strengthen their promotion push in January.

Indeed, Ismael Kone has already signed for the club, and there have been reports that Matheus Martins has also agreed to head to Vicarage Road.

Naturally, with arrivals, comes departures, and with that in mind, below, we’ve identified two players who could depart Vicarage Road next month.

Kortney Hause

Things just really have not worked out for Kortney Hause or Watford when it comes to this summer signing.

Joining the club on loan, the 27-year-old has appeared just three times so far this season, with his last outing being in September.

With Hause filling a precious loan spot and having a history of injuries, it wouldn’t be a great surprise to see his stay at Vicarage Road cut short, with the Hornets terminating his loan deal.

There have been no reports to suggest they will do so, but with Matheus Martins reportedly arriving on loan, Watford’s loanee total would rise to five, which is the maximum permitted in any matchday squad.

If the club wanted to make further loan additions, for example, Hause’s deal being cut short could be an option.

Ismaila Sarr

Given that he is a key part of the team and could significantly strengthen their promotion chances, Watford supporters will be hoping Ismaila Sarr remains at the club beyond the January deadline.

However, with reports suggesting a trio of Premier League sides – Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace – are after him, they could have a hard time doing so.

Sarr came close to an exit in the summer before a move to Villa collapsed but it appears his Championship performances since, and his outings at the FIFA World Cup for Senegal have kept the spotlight on him.

With his contract set to expire in 2024, the Hornets may be tempted to sell should a brilliant offer arrive.