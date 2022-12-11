2 players that could leave Sunderland next month

Sunderland‘s first season back in the Championship following a four-year exile has been so far quite solid as they go into Monday night’s clash with West Bromwich Albion in 11th position in the table.

The Black Cats haven’t had the most straightforward of campaigns with head coach Alex Neil leaving in August and was eventually replaced by Tony Mowbray in the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

Having had to deal with talisman Ross Stewart on the sidelines, results haven’t been at all consistent for the Wearsiders, but with January around the corner, that means a chance for the club to strengthen their hand in the transfer market.

We could end up seeing some players departing though – let’s look at two who have the potential to be exiting the club when 2023 rolls around.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

Dennis Cirkin

Whilst the speculation has somewhat simmered in recent weeks, reports earlier in the season suggested that there was Premier League interest mounting for Cirkin.

The young defender has been improving since he arrived on Wearside, and with Tottenham Hotspur having a buy-back clause by a certain date, there’s every chance that could be triggered and in-turn, Sunderland would make a very healthy profit.

Brentford were also reported to be keen on the 20-year-old – it will be a test of Sunderland’s resolve and ambition if bids from the Bees do come in during January and whilst they will not want to lose him, it may prove too good business to turn down.

Jay Matete

A central midfield is clearly on Tony Mowbray’s agenda – particularly a player who can rotate with the experienced Corry Evans – and John Buckley has also been linked from Blackburn Rovers.

And a player who would no doubt be affected and pushed down the pecking order with new midfield signings next month is Matete, who has been restricted in terms of his appearances so far in 2022-23.

Signed from Fleetwood in January, Matete played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion push from League One but has started just once in the Championship and made six substitute appearances.

New signings will push him further out of contention, so don’t be surprised if he is loaned out for more game-time.