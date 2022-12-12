2 players that could leave Stoke City next month

Alex Neil will hope to be busy at Stoke City in the January transfer market as he prepares for his first window in charge of the club.

A disappointing season so far shows that there does need to be additions and it will be interesting to see who does come through the door at the bet365 Stadium.

Whilst it won’t be as exciting for the support, departures are needed too, and Neil will want to streamline the squad, so he will be keen to shift players on.

And, here we look at TWO players who could move on from Stoke in the New Year as part of what could be an interesting month…

Aden Flint

The centre-back has struggled to establish himself as a regular under the new boss and you would think a switch in January would be best for all parties.

There has been talk that Flint is attracting interest from other clubs and at 33-years-old he will want to be playing regularly and that’s clearly not coming with Stoke right now.

So, a January transfer could benefit the player, whilst it will free up some space in the squad and reduce the wage bill for Stoke.

Have any of these 20 current or ex-Stoke City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Erik Pieters Yes No

Harry Souttar

The fans won’t be bothered if Flint leaves but it would be a different story entirely for Souttar.

The Australian international missed over a year with a serious knee injury but he returned for one game prior to the World Cup and then starred for Australia in Qatar, where his reputation increased.

With that in mind, you can’t rule out a move next month even if it’s unlikely. But, Premier League clubs have serious cash and there will be some panicking at the midway point of the campaign.

The prospect of throwing a huge sum to Stoke for their outstanding defender can’t be ruled out as we know Souttar had plenty of admirers prior to his injury.