2 players that could leave Sheffield Wednesday next month

Sheffield Wednesday’s recent form has seen the Owls keep pace at the top of the League One table.

Darren Moore’s side are unbeaten in their last eight league games, which has put the team 3rd in the standings as we approach the halfway mark in the campaign.

The gap to league leaders Ipswich Town is now just three points following the weekend’s draw with Exeter City.

The gap to 2nd place Plymouth Argyle is just two points, with Wednesday looking to fight for automatic promotion this season.

But with January looming, here we take a look at two players who may depart mid-way through this campaign…

Callum Paterson

Scottish side Hearts are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding the 28-year old.

The Scot has featured 12 times in the league so far this season, contributing two goals to the team.

But his future may lie back in his native country, with Hearts hoping to re-sign Paterson with his contract set to expire in the summer.

That could make him available at a cut rate price if Wednesday wants to avoid losing him as a free agent.

This leaves his future up in the air as we head towards January…

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru is another regular fixture in the side, having made 16 appearances in the side so far this season.

The 21-year old has attracted interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven ahead of the winter window.

Dele-Bashiru’s contract expires in June 2023, which will allow foreign clubs to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from January.

But a permanent move could even be on the cards if PSV can offer a lucrative enough deal to the Owls.

With no contract agreement in sight, Dele-Bashiru’s future with Wednesday remains up in the air.