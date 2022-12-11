2 players that could leave Sheffield United next month

Sheffield United will be looking to secure promotion to the Premier League during what remains of this Championship season.

After suffering defeat in the play-off semi-finals last time out, the Blades will be striving to go one better during the second part of this campaign.

The January transfer window is right around the corner for Paul Heckingbottom, and whilst excitement will build surrounding potential incomings, there is a possibility that key individuals could depart.

Here, we take a look at two Sheffield United players who could leave Bramall Lane when the January transfer window opens its doors…

Sander Berge

According to a recent report from Jeunes Footeux, Sander Berge is keen on securing a move away from Bramall Lane during the January transfer window.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been credited with an interest with the midfielder in recent times, as it remains to be seen if anything is to come to fruition over the next few weeks.

The midfielder returned to action yesterday afternoon after missing a large chunk of recent matches for the Yorkshire club.

A very important player for the Blades, it would of course be a blow if he is to depart but given the strength-in-depth at Sheffield United, it would not be the catalyst for derailing their promotion push

Iliman Ndiaye

Certainly more likely to stay, Iliman Ndiaye could quite easily attract the interest of top-flight clubs ahead of the opening of the upcoming transfer window.

Enjoying a very impressive start to the campaign, he also enjoyed a very productive World Cup with Senegal, something that could pave the way for the 22-year-old to appear on more radars.

A proven scorer of goals, a creator of chances, a relentless presser and possessing excellent technical ability, Ndiaye possesses all the required abilities to make the step up to a top-tier.

However, he is a vital cog in the Blades side, meaning that they will be reluctant to sell.