2 players that could leave Rotherham United next month

Rotherham United will be looking to deliver a positive response to the defeat that they suffered at the hands of Bristol City yesterday when they head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion next weekend.

Currently three points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship standings, the Millers know they will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months in order to avoid the prospect of being dragged into a battle for survival.

With the transfer window set to open next month, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor may opt to sign some fresh faces in an attempt to boost his side’s chances of achieving success.

The 40-year-old could also potentially sanction some departures for existing members of his squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players that could leave Rotherham in January.

Check them out below…

Daniel Barlaser

Rotherham may have a battle on their hands to retain the services of Daniel Barlaser in January.

According to a report from Football Insider, Middlesbrough are plotting a move to sign the midfielder from the Millers next month.

Whereas Rotherham will be reluctant to sell Barlaser due to the fact that he has provided a respectable total of eight direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, they may have to draft up a list of potential replacements as there is no guarantee that they will be able to convince him to stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

With Barlaser’s contract set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, Rotherham could find it extremely difficult to turn down a sizeable offer from Boro or another potential suitor as the 25-year-old is currently on course to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Tolaji Bola

Another player who could potentially seal an exit from Rotherham in January is Tolaji Bola.

The defender recently returned to training following a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

When Bola has been fit enough to feature, he has often been overlooked due to the presence of Cohen Bramall.

Whereas Bramall has made 22 appearances in all competitions, Bola has only been utilised on two occasions by the Millers.

In order to prevent his development from stalling, the 23-year-old ought to be seeking a temporary departure from Rotherham to a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out at senior level.

