2 players that could leave Reading FC next month

Reading have had an impressive season so far and the win over Coventry on Saturday has moved the side to within two points of the play-offs.

Given the off-field issues that the Royals have had, Paul Ince has done a fine job to ensure the club are not battling it out at the bottom of the table.

Whilst there’s a lot of football to be played in the coming weeks, the boss is sure to have one eye on January but, as always seems the case now with Reading, Ince is going to be restricted in what he can do.

Therefore, some departures may be needed to free up space and here we look at TWO players who could depart…

Liam Moore

The defender has had terrible luck with injuries and he’s had a setback with his knee problem that means Moore may not return until next month.

With the in mind, a departure could be tricky but with the former Leicester man out of contract in the summer and will be desperate to play, something which is not likely at Reading.

Ince is well-stocked for centre-backs and the chance to shift a high earner could free up space and funds to some business.

Lucas Joao

Another player who will be out of contract in 2023 is Lucas Joao, so, like all in that situation, he is someone who could leave.

The Royals may think it’s worth losing the striker on a free considering they may not be able to get a replacement they want, but if a suitable offer arrives then it will make sense financially, whilst Joao could be open to a switch.

There is always a fear those who let their contracts run down could lose focus, so a move could suit all parties.