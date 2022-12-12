2 players that could leave QPR next month

It has been a turbulent few weeks for Queens Park Rangers on and off the field.

The R’s lost head coach Michael Beale to Rangers last month, just weeks after he spoke of his loyalty and commitment to the club after turning down Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But the club’s form on the pitch has also declined significantly. They returned to Championship action following the World Cup break on Sunday, but suffered a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Burnley at Loftus Road thanks to goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella.

The loss means that the Hoops have now picked up just one point from their last six games and have only scored one goal in that time. However, after such a strong start to the season, they sit in ninth place and are only three points from the play-offs, so they remain in promotion contention.

Paul Hall is currently interim manager, but as we exclusively revealed on Wednesday night, former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is in pole position to take over in West London.

Whoever is in the hot seat will want to make their own changes to the squad in January, but which plays could be heading out of the exit door?

Macauley Bonne

It has been a tough season for Bonne, with the striker finding his minutes hard to come by.

The 27-year-old has made just eight league appearances for the R’s this campaign, with all of those coming from the bench and he has frequently been left out of the squad altogether.

Given the recent troubles in front of goal, Bonne has still not been given an opportunity and it feels increasingly like his days at Loftus Road are numbered.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell with Ipswich Town in League One last term, scoring 12 goals for the Tractor Boys and should he become available, he will likely have no shortage of suitors in the third tier.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

Conor Masterson

Masterson is another who has had limited game time this campaign.

At 24, he is at the stage of his career where he needs to playing regular first-team football and after numerous spells away from QPR, with Swindon Town, Cambridge United and Gillingham, he should be starting to establish himself.

But that has not been the case and Masterson has made just one substitute appearance in the league and has not even made the bench since September.

He is behind Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Jake Clarke-Salter and Leon Balogun in the pecking order, so it is difficult to see where his chances are coming from.