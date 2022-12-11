2 players that could leave Preston North End next month

Preston North End are set to head into the January transfer window next month knowing exactly what they need.

Manager Ryan Lowe described the need for four new players in the summer window in mid-July and he got two of those in Troy Parrott and Alvaro Fernandez on loan.

However, an extra striker and a right wing-back were unable to be obtained – with a potential promotion push on the cards however he may be given that extra bit of budget to strengthen.

If not though, outgoings will have to be made to get new players in through the door at Deepdale – let’s look at two individuals who could potentially exit in the mid-season market.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Preston North End quiz

1 of 20 What year were PNE founded? 1870 1880 1890 1900

Matthew Olosunde

If you are a Preston North End fan, then you are forgiven if you have completely forgotten about Olosunde.

The American right-back joined from Rotherham United in the summer of 2021, but after an injury-hit first few months, he made his debut in December of last year against Blackburn Rovers – only to hobble off with an issue.

Since then he has made just two appearances – once against Swansea in January and his only outing of the current campaign was in the EFL Cup against Wolves, where he conceded a penalty and was hauled off at half-time.

With a contract that expires in the summer, Olosunde’s time at Deepdale is coming to an end, but if another club would take him off their hands for free in January then that would be good for all involved.

Daniel Johnson

Johnson has been a part of the furniture at Deepdale for nearly eight years, and he’s had some very successful seasons in that time.

The 2022-23 campaign though so far hasn’t been one of those – more often than not he’s not been a part of Ryan Lowe’s first-choice midfield this season but he had the chance to shine against Blackburn Rovers this weekend and took it in his stride.

There is a big dilemma coming in January – Johnson is out of contract at the end of the season and is thought to be one of the club’s top earners, so there is a realistic chance that he could be seeking a new challenge at the age of 30.

Many Championship sides would no doubt like Johnson and if he puts in the kind of performances consistently like he did against Rovers, then PNE will probably offer him a multi-year extension, but his future as of now is up in the air.