2 players that could leave Portsmouth FC next month

The January transfer window will certainly be an important one for Portsmouth.

With the club looking to stay in the hunt in the League One promotion race, the pressure will be on at Fratton Park, to get things right in the window.

That will no doubt apply to outgoings as well as incomings, with several members of Danny Cowley’s squad likely to attract attention once the market reopens.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Portsmouth players who could potentially leave the club during the January transfer window, right here.

Ronan Curtis

Despite being one of Portsmouth’s most infleuntial players, it seems that a move for Curtis during the January transfer window, cannot be ruled out at this stage.

The winger is out of contract at Fratton Park at the end of this season, and recently revealed that he is yet to be offered a new deal by the club, which would make the January window their last chance to receive a fee for him.

With Curtis having been linked with a number of other clubs in the past, this sort of revelation will no doubt attract attention from elsewhere, and could suggest that Pompey are willing to get some return on their investment in the 26-year-old while they still can, come the January window.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Tunnicliffe remained at Portsmouth despite plenty of speculation during the summer window, when AFC Wimbledon and clubs from Australia, were credited with an interest in him.

Since then however, the midfielder has found game time somewhat hard to come by at Fratton Park, starting just eight times across all competitions during the current campaign.

That could mean that a parting of the ways may yet prove to be best for all concerned, to ensure that the 29-year-old gets the game time he wants and needs at this stage of his career, and that Portsmouth get some sort of fee for him, before his contract expires at the end of this season.