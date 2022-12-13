2 players that could leave Oxford United next month

Embarking on a seven-game unbeaten run, that does include five draws, Oxford United currently sit 16th in the League One standings.

Given how close and competitive the division has proven to be during its early stages, the U’s are a mere six points from the play-off positions.

The January transfer window will provide Karl Robinson with an opportunity to strengthen his squad, whilst there could also be player departures to be wary of.

Here, we take a look at two Oxford players who could potentially depart during the upcoming transfer window…

Cameron Brannagan

Robinson will be hoping to keep hold of such an important player in this Oxford team but the reality is that Cameron Brannagan could quite easily emerge on the radars of higher level clubs.

Of course, penning down a three-year contract in the summer makes it less likely that a move will come to fruition in January, however, he is still of higher-level quality and could be looked at.

A player with excellent technical ability, vision and work rate, he is someone who would leave a glaring void if he was to depart.

However, with clubs tending to have fewer funds than in the summer, there is a good chance that he remains at the Kassam Stadium this summer.

James Golding

James Golding is an exciting prospect who has made good progress within the Oxford academy in recent times and has been in and around the first-team set up at times this season.

The defender, who has proven to be able to operate as a centre-back and as a full-back, could benefit from a temporary stint away from the Kassam Stadium.

Still just 18 years of age, the young defender has time on his side, however, he could accumulate great experience in the immediate future, to improve his chances for more regular game time next season.

Oxford has proven to be an excellent destination for young players to thrive in recent times but nothing can beat senior level experience when a player is progressing through the ranks.