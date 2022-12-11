2 players that could leave Middlesbrough next month

Middlesbrough will be looking to build upon the impressive start that they have made to life under the guidance of Michael Carrick when they take on Burnley in the Championship next weekend.

Since handing over the reins to Carrick, Boro have managed to accumulate 13 points from six league games.

As a result of their upturn in form, Middlesbrough are now among the contenders for a place in the play-offs.

Carrick may decide to try and boost his side’s chances of securing a top-six finish by signing some new players in the upcoming transfer window.

The 41-year-old could also sanction some departures for existing members of his squad in January.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players that could potentially leave Middlesbrough next month.

Check them out below…

Caolan Boyd-Munce

Signed by Middlesbrough earlier this year, Caolan Boyd-Munce would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the club’s squad this season.

However, due to the presence of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Riley McGree, Alex Mowatt and Hayden Hackney, the midfielder has been limited to just one senior appearance during the current term.

Unlikely to make any inroads at this level in the remainder of the campaign, Boyd-Munce may benefit considerably from a spell away from the Riverside Stadium.

By sanctioning a temporary exit for Boyd-Munce to a team who are willing to provide him with a sufficient amount of game-time, Boro will give the 22-year-old an opportunity to make strides in terms of his development.

Luke Daniels

Another individual who could potentially leave Boro in the January window is Luke Daniels.

Daniels slipped down the pecking order at the club earlier this year following Middlesbrough’s decision to sign Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts.

The goalkeeper has only been included in the match-day squad at senior level on five occasions this season and has yet to make an appearance.

Daniels’ current contract at the Riverside Stadium is set to reach a crescendo in June 2023 and as it stands, he is unlikely to be offered fresh terms.

If a team in a lower division expresses interest in signing Daniels next month, Middlesbrough may decide to cut ties with the 34-year-old.

