2 players that could leave Luton Town next month

Luton Town are entering a new era under Rob Edwards, who has been the man tasked with picking up the project Nathan Jones has left behind.

Jones has left Luton in a fairly decent position in the Championship table, sitting 11th and only a point outside the top-six heading out of the World Cup break this weekend.

However, given the Hatters were always a side punching well above their weight under Jones, Edwards has a lot of work to do to keep Luton in touch with the Championship’s bigger hitters.

January will be a big month across the division when it comes to recruitment, with Luton no different, particularly given it is Edwards’ first chance to tweak his squad where he sees fit.

We are focusing on that here, starting with TWO players that could potentially leave:

Harry Cornick

Cornick has played only 572 minutes in the Championship this season across 15 appearances. Five of those have come in the starting line-up, with a further 10 from the bench, representing a slight fall down the pecking order for the forward.

The 27-year-old has only managed an EFL Cup cameo beyond that this season and it’s safe to say that he’s not quite getting the game-time he needs.

What also needs considering is Cornick’s expiring contract at Kenilworth Road, which will surely leave his representatives considering their options in the new year.

Having said that, you’ve got to note that a new manager might bring around new opportunities for Cornick and if Edwards fancies him, things could change quickly.

Louie Watson

Watson has had some really good moments in the brief amount of time we’ve seen him in a Luton shirt.

That might’ve only been two appearances, but it’s clear to see that the 21-year-old has plenty of potential.

If Edwards isn’t going to offer him suitable game-time during the second-half of the season, surely it is logical to source Watson a loan for the first part of 2023.

Something in League One, where he’s playing regularly, could be ideal.