2 players that could leave Ipswich Town next month

It’s been a good season so far for Ipswich Town as they look to get themselves back into the Sky Bet Championship at long last.

The Tractor Boys have been in the third tier for longer than they would have wanted but this season looks as though it has the potential to be the one where they earn promotion.

January could be an important month for them as they look to add to their squad but could there be any potential departures as well?

We look at two players who could leave the club at least temporarily and it not be a massive shock…

Gassan Ahadme

Ahadme has had a frustrating time at Ipswich during his brief spell at the club so far, with him struggling to get into the team and also struggling for form.

He’s a recent arrival and is still young with plenty to offer so you can’t see Ipswich being willing to get rid of him permanently this January window, but perhaps a move on loan elsewhere might be something that they are open to.

Greg Leigh

Leigh has had to play second fiddle to Leif Davis during his time at Ipswich so far and though the Tractor Boys have only recently signed him and may want to keep him around to keep the depth of the position strong, it’s not out of the realms of possibility that Leigh might leave.

Ultimately, it probably won’t be the case but if a club needing a full-back came in and made an offer for a loan for the rest of the season, you could potentially see it happening.