2 players that could leave Hull City next month

Hull City appear set for another turbulent transfer window as Liam Rosenior attempts to adjust the squad to his own liking.

The Tigers made 16 summer signings in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign, with Acun Ilicali and the other decision makers at the club looking to avoid a relegation battle.

However, not many of the additions have hit the ground running, which in turn led to Shota Arveladze losing his job and the Tigers looking over their shoulders, fearing for their status in the second tier.

There were some shoots of recovery in the weeks leading up to the World Cup break, but it does feel like the nature of the club’s squad building has worked against them.

Here, we have taken a look at two players that could leave the club next month…

Randell Williams

Williams will almost certainly be leaving the MKM Stadium in January, having made just one league start for the club this season.

The 25-year-old was picked up in the summer of 2021, while the Tigers were operating under financial constraints, a very different period of recruitment to what they are capable of carrying out now.

Williams will have admirers in the third tier and with his contract up in the summer anyway, it feels likely that the versatile midfielder is one of the first players that Rosenior offloads in January.

Tyler Smith

Arriving in similar circumstances as Williams, Smith does not appear to be up to the standard anymore at Hull.

Smith has scored three goals in 30 outings for the Tigers, since arriving in the summer of 2021, and represents the challenges of the Grant McCann era, more than where the club want to be competing in the coming seasons.

The 24-year-old has made two league starts this term, scoring once, and may also find a League One move in January to become a more integral member of a squad elsewhere.

It is likely that Smith and Williams are not the only forward players moved on in January as Rosenior aims to increase the harmony within the camp, and their versatility as players should see a handful of third tier clubs show interest when they become available.