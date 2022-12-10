2 players that could leave Huddersfield Town in January

The January transfer window could be a key time for Huddersfield Town as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Terriers have been in poor form this season and sit bottom of the second tier, despite signs of improvement under Mark Fotheringham.

The January transfer window will be a key time for Fotheringham as he tries to shape a squad capable of staying in the division.

It’s clear the side is short of quality and will be desperate to add in January. But with funds tight for the Terriers, it may well be a sell-to-buy policy this winter.

Here, we look at two players who could leave Huddersfield this January.

Jon Russell

Mark Fotheringham has effectively told Russell he can leave the John Smith Stadium and given his lack of game time, a move away in January seems inevitable.

The midfielder has been out of favour since Fotheringham arrived in September and the Terriers head coach says he hopes Russell can find ‘a really good solution in January’.

He has been an unused substitute on three occasions since Fotheringham’s arrival and was not included in the match-day squad for any of the most recent three games despite a shortage of experienced midfielders.

At the age Russell is, he will most likely leave on loan or permanently should an offer arrive.

Etienne Camara

Huddersfield fans will be hoping he doesn’t go in January, but he is likely to leave should a sizeable bid come in for the youngster.

Camara has been a revelation this season having broken into the first team this season and it appears he has caught the eye of other sides.

According to reports, Leicester, Brighton and Nottingham Forest are among Premier League sides in the chase for his signature.

That report stated Premier League clubs will try their luck for the 19-year-old in January, and with a significant valuation having been placed on his head, a reported £10 million, it will be interesting to see what bids arrive.

With the lack of funds available to Fotheringham, Camara could be used as a makeweight to gain additional funds to strengthen their team in January as they look to move away from the relegation zone.