2 players that could leave Derby County next month

It’s been a steady start to life in England’s third division for Derby County so far.

After last season’s turmoil on and off the pitch, things seem to have finally started to settle down for the Rams under the new ownership of David Clowes and management of Paul Warne.

Liam Rosenior was appointed interim manager in the summer following the resignation of Wayne Rooney, and with only a handful of contracted players, he had to put together a squad ready to compete in League One.

However, after several games in charge, Clowes wanted to go down a different route for the club and looked to bring in Warne from Rotherham United.

The now-former Rams boss has overseen several games at his new club, with his latest being Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burton Albion, a point that sees them seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-place Peterborough United.

Warne will be focused on the upcoming games and ensuring Derby remains in the playoff picture. However, he will also have one eye on the upcoming January transfer window, as Derby will be expected to be busy with incomings and outgoings.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who could leave Derby County next month…

Jason Knight

Jason Knight still being a Derby player will come as a surprise to many football fans.

The midfielder has attracted the interest from Championship clubs like Birmingham City and Burnley over recent months, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of these clubs if not both make a move for the 21-year-old next month.

Knight was a shining light in a dismissal season last year, and the midfielder has continued to impress this time in League One.

Despite being only 21, Knight has shown his maturity and leadership qualities under Rosenior and now Warne. He has become an important player for the Rams, and his impressive performances could well catch the attention of interested parties this January.

Knight is a big asset to Derby, and if he is to be coveted away from the club, the Rams are expected to want a hefty fee.

Quiz: Think you know everything about Derby County? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 DERBY WERE FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR? 1880 1884 1888 1892

Max Bardell

Since joining Derby from Premier League side Manchester City in 2019, the right-back has struggled to make an impact in the first team.

Bardell is yet to appear for Derby in the EFL, but has played 14 minutes in the FA Cup this campaign.

Due to his lack of game time, a loan move away in January could be the best option for the 20-year-old as he looks to break into the first team.

As mentioned, he’s previously been with the Manchester City academy but has yet to graduate into a regular first team squad member.

A loan move away from Pride Park could potentially be a chance for him to develop into a better player and to show Warne what he is truly capable of.