2 players that could leave Coventry City next month

As Championship action prepares to get back underway this weekend, Coventry City have put themselves in a cracking position.

Currently sitting 12th in the division, with two games in hand, their position is somewhat of a false one.

One win from their games in hand, for example, would propel the Sky Blues to fifth in the division.

Two wins would take them fourth, just three points behind Sheffield United in second.

With that said, with January approaching, the club could be set to receive transfer interest in some of their star players and indeed have a job keeping hold of them.

With that in mind, below, we’ve discussed two players that could depart the club next month.

Viktor Gyokeres

He is the man everybody in the Championship is talking about and there is surely a possibility he could be off next month.

No matter what noises the club make about him staying, if a blockbuster offer were to arrive, it would surely tempt them into selling.

Gyokeres has reportedly attracted transfer interest from Burnley ahead of the winter window, but, it is hard to imagine they would be the only ones impressed with what the Swedish forward has produced this season.

Nine league goals in 19 Championship appearances and the ability to occupy and bully a backline for the duration of the match would make him a valuable asset for anybody able to secure his signature next month.

Todd Kane

There are other big names that could be set for a move away, but Todd Kane could also be a name to watch.

Kane was set to leave the club in the summer, but in the end, remained at the CBS Arena beyond the transfer deadline.

He has been reintegrated into the Sky Blues squad since, but, having made just five league appearances, he will surely push for a January exit.

With a contract expiring in the summer, at the very least, Kane will be looking to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere ahead of next season, one would imagine.