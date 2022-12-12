2 players that could leave Bristol Rovers next month

Bristol Rovers climbed into the top half of the League One table with a 1-0 win over Port Vale on Saturday courtesy of Aaron Collins’ 87th-minute winner.

The Gas are now unbeaten in their last four in the league, a run that has included two victories, and some supporters may be starting to believe that a play-off push is possible in 2023.

Joey Barton’s side left it late to fly up the table and secure promotion last term so they will feel it’s possible if they can stay within reach.

A strong January may be needed as well and that means keeping their best players around as well as signing new ones.

With that in mind, here are two players that could leave Rovers next month…

Josh Coburn

What is it about young on-loan attackers from the North East and the Gas that seem to work so well together?

Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn hasn’t quite hit the heights that Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson did last term but he’s been hugely impressive – scoring five times and providing one assist in 14 games.

Boro do have the option to recall him in January and it could be one that Michael Carrick takes up to give the new Teessiders head coach a chance to run the rule over the 19-year-old.

Carrick’s strikers haven’t really been firing this season so adding Coburn back to his squad could be an attractive proposition – though as per reports in November he’d decided against making a final decision just yet.

Aaron Collins

Aaron Collins has been Rovers’ star man in 2022/23 – scoring 11 times and providing seven assists already – but that sort of form will naturally bring with it interest from bigger sides.

The South West club are not financial big hitters by any means in League One so may be forced to consider any worthwhile offers for the 25-year-old.

The good news is that Collins signed a new three-year deal in July so the Gas can demand a significant fee for him should he go.

Barton hinted recently that Aarons will be going nowhere but the decision may be out of his hands.