2 players that could leave Bristol City next month

Bristol City have some big decisions to make ahead of the January transfer window.

With Nigel Pearson’s side looking to avoid stumbling into a full-blown Championship relegation battle in the second half of the season, a number of their first team squad see their contracts expire next summer.

With January just around the corner, those players will soon be available to freely discuss their future with other clubs, or even sign pre-contract agreements elsewhere ahead of the summer.

With that in mind, below, we’ve discussed two Bristol City players that could depart Ashton Gate next month.

Han-Noah Massengo

21-year-old Han-Noah Massengo is one of the most likely candidates to depart the club next month.

The central midfielder sees his current deal expire next summer, and, as far as we know, there are no options to extend this further.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Bristol City’s season so far

1 of 22 What squad number does Kal Naismith wear? 4 6 8 10

That means Bristol City have a real decision to make next month – cash in or lose him for free in the summer.

Having opted not to sign a new contract last summer, it seems Massengo’s long term future does not lie at Ashton Gate – the only decision for the club now is whether or not he is worth losing for free just to have in the squad for another six months.

Antoine Semenyo

The club can afford to be more patient in this case, but, it would be naïve to think there was no possibility of Antoine Semenyo departing Bristol City next month.

His contract also expires next summer, however, the club have the option to extend this by a further 12 months by all accounts.

That means they are under no pressure to sell in January, but, if a big offer arrives, with Semenyo’s future laying elsewhere, and the club posting losses recently, they could be tempted to sell.

Previously, Premier League sides such as Crystal Palace, Everton and AFC Bournemouth have been linked with the forward who recently featured at the FIFA World Cup for Ghana.