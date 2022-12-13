2 players that could leave Bradford City next month

Bradford City have slipped away from the League Two automatic promotion picture in recent weeks and may be eyeing January as an opportunity to strengthen their bid towards the top end of the fourth tier.

The Bantams will be aiming to bounce back from consecutive defeats when they host lowly Rochdale at the weekend, having had their trip to Gillingham postponed at the weekend due to a frozen pitch.

Mark Hughes has improved City since replacing Derek Adams in the dugout last season, and will remain optimistic that a top seven finish at the very least is achievable in the second half of the season.

Here, we have taken a look at two City players that could leave the club next month…

Romoney Crichlow

Huddersfield Town have tinkered with their management of Crichlow’s loans in recent seasons, and it would not be a surprise to see history repeat itself.

It would seem that the Terriers are keen to send the young defender out to clubs who tend to enjoy a large share of possession in their matches.

Spending the first half of last term at Swindon Town, before being re-deployed at Plymouth Argyle, and seeing his playing time reduced, before arriving at Valley Parade this season.

The 23-year-old is one of the more aesthetically pleasing defenders in the fourth tier and being left footed may also see League One clubs show interest if he is made available in January for another loan.

Lee Angol

The Bantams have a nice amount of depth in the striker position this season, bolstered by the outstanding goalscoring form of Andy Cook.

Angol is yet to get on the scoresheet from 20 appearances in all competitions, and the 28-year-old could be an attractive option for clubs towards the bottom end of League Two is he became available.

Out of contract in the summer anyway, it would be a surprise to see Angol offered a new deal, suggesting that a January exit to a destination where he would be a more integral player could be beneficial for both parties.

However, it may be hard for other fourth tier sides to match the wages he is on at Valley Parade.