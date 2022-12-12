2 players that could leave Bolton Wanderers next month

Bolton Wanderers might only have one League One victory to their name in the last five fixtures, yet they are still in a really promising position.

Ian Evatt’s side are sitting fifth in the table on 32 points, very much in the pool of clubs from fourth downwards in the race for play-off football.

January you’d think will be a month where Bolton look for their own edge in that quest for promotion into the Championship.

It could also be that players are on their way out of the University of Bolton Stadium come 2023.

Evatt has said as much in the past, as quoted by The Bolton News: “We will never hold anyone at this football club against their will and if there are people that want to move on, we will shake hands, do it in a professional manner, and wish them well.

“There are going to be those players in January, there’s no denying it. There are people that have suffered with game time.”

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO players we might see on the move out of Bolton in January:

Declan John

John has been limited to only 11 appearances across all competitions for Bolton this season, with only 293 minutes coming in League One.

The 27-year-old has missed out on selection in 10 of Bolton’s 21 matchday squads in the league, whilst his last 90 minutes in the third-tier was all the way back in early October.

With Bolton out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup already, and with John down the pecking order in terms of a league XI, it could be that January is a time when the Trotters look to move him on.

The former Cardiff, Swansea and Rangers man has made 76 appearances for Bolton across a loan and permanent move.

Kieran Sadlier

Sadlier has featured 15 times this season in League One for Bolton, all of which have come from the bench.

They equate to only 197 minutes of football, despite the fact the 28-year-old has notched four goals across six games across the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy for Evatt’s side.

If he’s not getting more regular minutes in a Bolton shirt come the new year, he might be another offered the chance to leave.