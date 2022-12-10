2 players that could leave Blackpool FC next month

Blackpool are towards the bottom end of the Championship food chain financially, and for that reason they will likely receive interest in some of their more crucial players during the January transfer window.

The Tangerines, as any second tier side would, have suffered a dip in attacking quality for the late summer window departure of Josh Bowler.

Jerry Yates has stepped up and impressed when required, but cannot lift the levels of those around him in the same way.

Recruitment has been a key strength of Blackpool’s in the last few seasons and they are going to need to lean on that again in aiming to stay up in the second tier this term.

Here, we have taken a look at two players that could leave Blackpool next month…

Jake Beesley

Beesley, who signed from Rochdale last January, has struggled to make his mark in Lancashire due to injury.

In combination with his fitness struggles, the Tangerines have been very well stocked in the final third since his arrival, and that may suggest that a return to match sharpness will not necessary result in a stark increase in his playing time in the second half of the season.

Therefore, in looking to protect their asset, with Beesley contracted at the club until the summer of 2025, it could be beneficial for both parties, to allow the 26-year-old to head out on loan, possibly in League One, to remind all of what he can offer while Blackpool have plenty of options available to them in attack.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Blackpool’s season so far

1 of 26 Michael Appleton joined in which month of 2022? May June July August

Kevin Stewart

Stewart has struggled with injuries over the last couple of seasons as well, and his current problem is a more long term one than Beesley, who is expected to return before the turn of the year.

Stewart, at 29, may be unlikely to earn a new contract at the end of the campaign, and therefore getting him off the wage bill, or at least a chunk of his wages, could be a January target.

The Tangerines may need to re-shuffle before they can invest in January, and offloading players who are unlikely to contribute to their survival bid may become a priority.