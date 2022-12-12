2 players that could leave Barnsley next month

As we approach the halfway stage in League One, Barnsley find themselves in a strong position.

Despite their weekend clash with Oxford United being postponed, the Tykes find themselves 4th in the third tier, and ‘best of the rest’ behind Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town at present.

With that said, though, the January transfer window is fast approaching, which could see the potential departures from the club.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we’ve identified and discussed two current players that could depart Oakwell next month, for one reason or another.

Joe Ackroyd

With Barnsley’s midfield stacked in terms of quantity, one player yet to get much of a look in this season is young central midfielder Joe Ackroyd.

The 20-year-old has featured just twice for the club this campaign, with both of those outings coming in the EFL Trophy.

Indeed, January then could be a good opportunity to get the midfielder a real taste of men’s senior football on a regular basis.

It would likely involve a drop or two down in divisions, but could do his development a world of good.

Jack Walton

Michael Duff will not want to weaken what is a strong looking goalkeeping department at the club, but if there were to be an area there could be a departure, you could see it happening in this position.

Walton is the clear second choice stopper this campaign, and, after having a taste of regular Championship football back in 2020/21, it remains to be seen whether or not he is happy with that role.

Walton has played second fiddle to Collins, for the most part, since midway through the 2020/21 campaign and even coming down to League One, he finds himself in a similar position.

If he wanted to go and kick on his career as a number one somewhere, a January move could be perfect.